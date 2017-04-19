TOP STORIES
Not all wives are mothers – Emeka Ike blasts ex-wife, Suzanne
Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ike, has castigated his ex-wife, Suzanne, saying not all wives should be called mothers as even rats give birth to babies.
The actor questioned why he should appreciate his ex-wife for his children when she was just a wife and not a mother to them.
This was in a reaction to a fan’s comment on a picture shared on his Instagram account @emekaikeofficial. The fan asked him to appreciate his ex-wife for his children.
@iamokekearujoy wrote: “Appreciate your wife daily for giving you this cuties, beautiful children.
But in a quick response, the actor who recently ended his 17-year-old marriage said his children were from God and not from any human, adding that even rats give birth to babies.
He wrote: “Only GOD gives children, no human can.
“I gave, she received and delivered.
“May GOD help our today wives to understand motherhood amen.”“Even “rats” make babies; a mother is far different from “wife.”
