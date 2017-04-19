TOP STORIES
Class Media Group Donates To Six Needy Institutions
The management of Class Media Group (CMG), operators of Class 91.3FM, Accra 100.5FM, Kumasi 104.5FM, Adehye FM, Number 1 FM and CTV, on Easter Monday donated food items worth over GH¢50,000 to six needy institutions in Accra as part of its social responsibility.
The donation which formed part of an annual donation exercise by CMG was meant to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged.
The items included clothes, bags of rice, assorted drinks, biscuits, toiletries, toys and cooking oil.
The needy institutions which benefitted from the donations were selected from the Greater Accra and they are the Teshie Orphanage, Potter's Village, Chosen Home, Osu Children's Home, Save Them Young and Christ Faith.
In addition to the donation, CMG organised an event dubbed 'Celebrity Orphanage Easter Funfair' at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park to entertain the children from the various orphanages.
The event attracted a number of celebrities, including Obaapa Christy, Lucky Lawson, Vicky Zugah and a host of others.
Speaking during the event, General Manager for CMG, Nana Apeanti, explained that the company is not in existence only to make profit but to also give out to the society, hence the health screening.
He indicated that since the inception of the company, the management has embarked on several gestures as part of its corporate social responsibility.
Nana Apeanti mentioned that an amount of GH¢50, 000 was donated to single mothers to assist them in catering for their children and also to serve as seed capital to start a business.
By George Clifford Owusu
