Photos: Edem, Yaa Pono, others thrill patrons at Adom FM Kwahu Mega Street bash
Many talented Ghanaian musicians, including Edem, Yaa Pono and Ebony, thrilled patrons at the 2017 Adom FM Kwahu Mega Street bash to a night of unforgettable entertainment.
They each took turns to entertain the hundreds who had flocked the Obomeng High Street in Kwahu for the mega bash on Saturday.
See photos below:
