Photos: Edem, Yaa Pono, others thrill patrons at Adom FM Kwahu Mega Street bash

Adomonline.com
12 minutes ago | General News

Many talented Ghanaian musicians, including Edem, Yaa Pono and Ebony, thrilled patrons at the 2017 Adom FM Kwahu Mega Street bash to a night of unforgettable entertainment.

They each took turns to entertain the hundreds who had flocked the Obomeng High Street in Kwahu for the mega bash on Saturday.

See photos below:

