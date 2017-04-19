TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo initiates 'Planting for Food and Jobs' in today
4 hours ago
Bawumia,Ofori-Atta head Ghana’s team at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
EVERY DREAM MADE BEGINS WITH A STEP SO NEVER SIT DOWN MAKE A BIG MOVE FOR THIS YEAR. GOD BE WITH USBy: akoaso,Hamburg/Germa
Music : Sauce Prince (@SaucePrince1) - Shape Of You
Spring Entertainment & Swerve Innercity Management Act, "Sauce Prince" took his fans on a ride with “Say You Love Me” few weeks ago which left them clamouring for more good music and refreshing sounds.
Following the applauds and amazing reception from “Say You Love Me”, he now decides to give out a birthday tune to his loyal fans out there, this one is titled ‘Shape Of You”
Sauce Prince is Notable for his creative lyrics, delivering new and revitalising songs, “Shape Of You” further establishes him as an Artist who can dazzle conveniently with any genre of music and still produce a master-piece.
Without doubt, he is consistent, intelligent and obviously a new school Artist to be taken seriously.
Connect with him on Twitter and instagram : @SaucePrince1
Hit that play button and tell us what you think!
Download Link 1 :
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/207363
Download Link 2 : http://www.datafilehost.com/d/ce781180
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]