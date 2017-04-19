TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo initiates 'Planting for Food and Jobs' in today
4 hours ago
Bawumia,Ofori-Atta head Ghana’s team at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Ed Sheeran to appear on Desert Island Discs
We hope Ed Sheeran’s campfire building skills are up to scratch, as he’s just been announced as the next Desert Island Discs castaway.
The singer will guest on the long-running BBC Radio 4 programme when it returns for its new series next month.
Sheeran has already recorded his appearance, which will air on Sunday 7 May, with presenter Kirsty Young.
He will choose the eight pieces of music he would most want to have with him if he was stranded on an island.
Sheeran has been going from strength to strength this year, with his latest album Divide topping the charts and its lead single Shape of You enjoying a 13-week reign at number one.
Desert Island Discs has been running for 75 years – an anniversary it celebrated in January with an appearance from David Beckham.
