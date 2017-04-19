TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo initiates 'Planting for Food and Jobs' in today
4 hours ago
Bawumia,Ofori-Atta head Ghana’s team at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Love is tears of joy, this is the baptism of fingers.By: Charles de Leusse
Lilwin Crown Most Favorite Comic Actor In Wa
The Upper West regional house of Chief on the Easter Monday called on four industry players to bestowed title to them for their various role played in promoting Ghana.
Bossnation C.E.O Who doubles as Ghana’s Most Favorite actor cum musician Kojo Nkansah known in the showbiz as Lilwin was marked as Northern Most Favorite Comic Actor.
The symbol of honour was that he was dressed with the Traditional Smock which is locally called ‘FUGU’.
Other people who were honoured on the day was Bhim Nation’s President Stonebuoy who was marked as the Northern Best Dancehall Artist.
Kumawood Actor Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akroberto marked as Northern Best Actor
Finally, Ghana’s highlife sensation and Sudwe hitmaker K.k Fosu was also marked marked as the Northern Hi-life Best Artist.
They Climax the honouring with a great performances at the Wa sports stadium which brought out thousands of fans and audience from Upper West, Upper East and Northern regions witnessing the show
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]