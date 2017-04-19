TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo initiates 'Planting for Food and Jobs' in today
4 hours ago
Bawumia,Ofori-Atta head Ghana’s team at IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
"The secret of divine attention is to give attention to the Divine"By: Anonymous
Photos: Petrah Thrills Fans At 4syte TV's Easter Great Escape 2017
Songstress Petrah impressed patrons of this year's Easter Great Escape organized by 4syte TV in the Volta Region with a stunning performance.
The singer who lost the 'Best Female Vocalist' to Adina at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last week put up a spectacular performance for the patrons of the event on Easter Monday night. On the night, Petrah wowed fans as she performed her new song 'Odo' for the first time a song which she featured Samini and Cynthia Morgan and also notable tracks like 'Baby, 'Million' and left fans still wanting more.
Check out photos;
