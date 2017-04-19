modernghana logo

Photos: Petrah Thrills Fans At 4syte TV's Easter Great Escape 2017

George Annor Ansah
2 hours ago | Photo News

Songstress Petrah impressed patrons of this year's Easter Great Escape organized by 4syte TV in the Volta Region with a stunning performance.

The singer who lost the 'Best Female Vocalist' to Adina at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last week put up a spectacular performance for the patrons of the event on Easter Monday night. On the night, Petrah wowed fans as she performed her new song 'Odo' for the first time a song which she featured Samini and Cynthia Morgan and also notable tracks like 'Baby, 'Million' and left fans still wanting more.

Check out photos;
Twitter: @Petrah0
Instagram: @Petrah0

body-container-line