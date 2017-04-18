TOP STORIES
Bawumia, Ofori-Atta lead gov't delegation to IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
Akufo-Addo meets Rawlings, Kufuor, Mahama [Photos]
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Africa has 54 countries to create global elite and build our own vision. Stop depending the westBy: Lawrence
Fancy Gadam features Medikal on 'Mog Mi Nnoli'
Fresh from winning the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards' New Artiste of the Year Fancy Gadam is set to release a new track next week.
The song titled 'Mog Mi Nnoli' which means Kiss Me in the Dagbani language features AMG's Medikal.
The "Concrete" and "Champion" hitmaker will not explain the concept of the song and why he featured Medikal on the song except to say "watch out for another banger."
He also confirmed that he has a yet to be released song with rapper Sarkodie titled 'Cheat' adding they are working on the music video.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]