TOP STORIES
Bawumia, Ofori-Atta lead gov't delegation to IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
Akufo-Addo meets Rawlings, Kufuor, Mahama [Photos]
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Success comes to those who have the will power to win over their snooze buttons.By: Mr Lofty Gh
Photos: Top 10 best dressed male icons at 2017 VGMA
It is an annual event but one many look forward to largely because it provides a perfect avenue for Ghana’s fashion icons to prove one more time that they are still in the game.
The 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards certainly lived up to the hype as the most celebrated red carpet in the country.
Movie, music and fashion icons lined up the red carpet and there was palpable evidence that they paid attention to all the arcane details of their appearance.
Whilst the ladies looked vivacious with their perfumes titillating the nostrils of everyone, the gentlemen looked dapper and their perfume caught the envy of those they passed by on the red carpet at the VGMAs.
Social media platforms were set ablaze when Ghana’s entertainment personalities stepped out.
Eurostar Global Limousine, the Official Sponsors of Ghana Fashion Review in collaboration with Charterhouse & Vodafone picked 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Red Carpet Top 10 Female and Male Category Nominees are: Female: Nana Ama McBrown, Amanda Jissih, Zynnell Zuh, Berla Mundi, Feli Nuna , Gloria Sarfo , Benedicta Gafah, Edem Fairre, Bibi Bright and Selly Galley-Fiawo.
Male Category: TooSweet Annan, Harold Amenya, Elikem Kumordzie, Kofi Sarpong, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Trigmatic, Kofi Attoh, Mr Fiawo ( Cartelbigj-Praye) & Naceemusic.
Each Top 10 Nominee Are Guaranteed to Receive 1000 Euros Shopping Vouchers Subject to the Nominee Showing Up to Pick up the Prize by Herself.
The Chairman of Ghana Fashion Review Panel for Red Carpet in Ghana Mr Oscar Yao Doe, who is also the President & Executive Chairman of Eurostar Global Limousine Group fended off criticisms that the attendees at this year’s event dressed too loud and too extravagantly.
He said the Ghana Fashion Review Panel Members impressed by this year's creative appearances which is in conformity with the international standard for music awards such as the Grammys.
Mr Doe said he was extremely delighted to see the Red Carpet Initiative gathering momentum and also making huge progress as more and more Ghana became more expressive in their fashion sense.
The remarkable improvements in the appearance at the event and other major events in Ghana rekindled his abiding fate in the Ghanaian’s ability to pioneer transformation, he said.
According to Mr. Doe, appearances by showbiz players especially musicians on stage and their movie counterparts is leading the way.
He said Ghanaians, especially those in showbiz “must take fashion & appearances seriously because image is everything in showmanship”.
He lauded the confidence of the artistes especially those who performed at this year VGMA and their masterpiece designed fashion.
He praised CharterHouse for putting up the most vibrant and well-organised event despite the technical challenges they encountered.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]