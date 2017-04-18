TOP STORIES
Stop shooting music videos by flowers, trees – Keche advices gospel musicians
Music duo Keche has urged gospel musicians to refine their craft to if they are to compete favourably with secular artistes.
They believe that gospel musicians will have a stronger bargaining power if they improve on their productions, particularly music videos.
For some years now, some gospel musicians have lamented that they have been neglected by corporate bodies and other entities. According to them, the genre is the least supported in the country.
But Keche, speaking in an interview on Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM with Amanda Jissih noted that all will change if gospel musicians brand properly and invest in their craft.
Andrew Cudjoe, a member of the Keche, noted that while secular artistes are shooting videos with expensive cars and making other investments, gospel musicians “will be standing by rose flowers, some gardens…why would you want people to pay attention to [you]?”
“People [are] moved [by] what they see,” Joshua stressed and added that, “how many Ghanaian [music] videos have you seen on Channel O even on 4Syte TV or Joy Prime?”
They gave thumbs up to artistes like Cwesi Oteng and Sonnie Badu as two key people who are revolutionising the gospel music industry.
While they noted that the songs being produced by gospel artistes are good, Joshua Ampah opined further that, “the visuals (videos) promote more than the song itself.”
They urged gospel musicians to strike a fair balance and also improve on their image while still maintaining their core job of preaching the gospel.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)
