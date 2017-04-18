TOP STORIES
Chris Attoh advises on celebrity relationships
Ghanaian film actor, director and presenter, Chris Attoh, has proffered an advice to celebrities that are in relationships or intend to do so.
Speaking to citifmonline.com, he said celebrities should know what they really want before they get into relationships.
“Relationships are things that should be left to those who are in it. When you are outside a relationship you have a different view of it but those in it know better. But I will advise that before you get into the relationship you should take your time and know what you want and give it a shot. If it works, fine! If it doesn't, you learn from your mistakes and you shine,” he stated.
Recently, it was rumoured that Chris and his Nigerian wife Damilola Adegbite, also an actress, had separated. When asked if the rumour was true, the celebrated actor declined to answer but rather said both Damilola and their child were doing well.
“Damilola is fine, our baby is also growing faster and faster,” he told Citi Showbiz.
With regards to his movie career, Chris disclosed that he would be flying to the United States in May for his second Hollywood project.
“I'm flying off to the United States to film in a movie which will be my second Hollywood collaboration, for it's important to put Ghana on the map. I think that when you become comfortable with becoming area champion you don't go anywhere,” Chris revealed.
He also hinted that he would soon be launching a big project in Ghana.
“Earlier on this year, I actually made noise on something very big that I am working on and it's coming even closer so Ghanaians should expect it very big especially in the entertainment world,” he said.
Comparing the state of Ghana's film industry now to the past, he intimated that there has been some improvement in the Ghanaian movie industry now than before.
“We're making our film closer to how movies should be made now as compared to how it used to be. Technically, there has been some improvement in our movie industry,” he said.
Mr. Attoh also asserted that if the movie industry will be better the movie industry needs to follow the steps of the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice 'Obuor' Osei Kuffuor.
“I'm gonna use my brother Obuor as an example because he changed the music industry to what it is today. It comes down to having foresight and I pray for a lot more patriotism. It's good to remember that change begins with the individual,” he said.
Chris Attoh has starred in movies like 'Six Hours to Christmas,' 'Sinking Sand,' 'Single and Married,' 'A trip to Jamaica,' with television series like 'Tinsel' and 'Shuga,' and others.
He is also one of Ghana's finest Masters of Ceremonies and a broadcaster.
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com//Ghana
