Bawumia, Ofori-Atta lead gov't delegation to IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings
5 hours ago
Akufo-Addo meets Rawlings, Kufuor, Mahama [Photos]
5 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
Those who like cheap things always end up paying more.By: Dr. Lee
Kofi Sarpong To Launch Concert On April 27
Superintendent Kofi Sarpong will officially launch his upcoming maiden gospel concert dubbed 'SP Kofi Sarpong Live In Concert' at the Alisa Hotel on April 27 at 10:00am prompt.
According to the management of the gospel artiste, “The launch of the concert will be used to not only announce the programme lined up for the concert but also unveil all the gospel artistes billed to perform at the concert which is slated for Sunday, May 28, 2017 at the National Theatre in Accra.”
The concert will feature prominent Ghanaian gospel music giants such as Ceccy Twum, Nacee, Koda, Gifty Osei, Joyce Blessing, Francis Amoo, Abena Ruthy, Kings Kid and a surprise gospel artiste from the United Kingdom.
The concert, according to the management, is aimed at strengthening the artiste's brand.
“This is the first time Kofi Sarpong is putting up his own concert to bring together his fans and lovers of the gospel who seek to worship God through music,” Ernest Kwasi Ennin, manager of the artiste, told BEATWAVES.
SP Kofi Sarpong released his first album titled 'Sacrifice' in 2012 and this brought him into the limelight. He also has songs like 'African Borborbor', 'Adom Bi', 'Ayeyi Ndwom', 'Agyenkwa' and 'Aseda' which won the gospel song of the year at the 2012 VGMA.
He has won several awards at the VGMA, Ghana Music Awards UK and other internationally recognised award schemes.
By George Clifford Owusu
