Stars Party Hard In Takoradi… At VGMA Celebration Jams

Daily Guide
43 minutes ago | General News
Joe Mettle, VGMA Artiste of the year, 2017
A partying crowd of an estimated 20,000 persons gathered over the weekend in Takoradi in the Western Region to participate in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) celebration jams held from Saturday dusk to Sunday dawn.

The organisers, Charterhouse, put together a tight team of some of Ghana's finest musicians, including Stonebwoy, E.L, Sarkodie, Nacee, MzVee, Joe Mettle and several others to thrill residents of Takoradi and its environs in a mega concert held overnight.

All the stars put up amazing performances which worked the crowd into an ecstatic frenzy as they sang and danced along.

Although Amandzeba was not advertised to perform on the night, he got everyone dancing when he appeared on stage as a surprise act to perform his evergreen 'Kpanlogo' medley backed by the Patch Bay Band.

Each time the band was not in motion, DJ Nii Ayi Tagoe, mostly known as the Grandmaster, took over the turntables and transformed the event venue, a huge park opposite the Takoradi Technical University, into a complete discotheque.

The VGMA celebration jams would certainly be one successful music concert to be remembered with fond feelings for a very long time.

       

E.L and MzVee

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

