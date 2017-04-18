TOP STORIES
Atumpan Questions Ghana In A Timeless Monologue On Colourful Radio-London
As a former teacher and a talented singer to match, who would have thought ‘The Talking Drum’ could also be an eloquent orator? This is Mr Frank Elinam Corbbinah popularly and otherwise known as Atumpan.
Taking his time to look at how far Ghana has come culturally, traditionally, politically, socially and economically, he seems not to be in agreement with how things have panned out.
Throwing his retrospective lenses into this year’s Ghana Independence day anniversary celebrations in the UK, he questions his fellow Ghanaians as to whether they are on the right path to glory, given the heritage and resources endowed to them both naturally and by inheritance as a nation.
Ghana means a lot to him notably because of how far the country has come since its independence, but still wonders, if his country is progressing in the right direction on the right course.
Grandiloquently orating his thoughts exclusively on Colourful Radio and enumerating the reasons why he loves the celebrations of his country’s independence day, he said: “First because it’s being a good sixty years since we had our independence from Britain.
“Secondly because it's a time of merry-making, a time where all Ghanaians all over the world come together, to celebrate and enjoy our rich cultural heritage, our food, our clothing, our dances, our festivals and all the others, that make us proud as Ghanaians.
He said this is the period where he takes stock of the nation’s development “The same period of the year always makes me think whether or not we have been able to achieve a lot as Ghanaians after our independence.
“Has the blood and toil of our forefathers been in vein? Or have we profited from it as a country? Has the dreams of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Obesteybe Lamptey and all the others been realized? Have we fulfilled their wishes?
“Would Dr Kwame Nkrumah look down on us and smile, and say bravo, Ghana has truly become the beacon of Africa or the gateway to Africa?
“Have we proven that the Blackman is capable of handling his own affairs without interference from international bodies?
“Have we been able to uproot corruption from the system? Are we a united country, devoid of tribalism and nepotism? Do we support our own, do we raise our children and instil in them traditional values and morals, so that anywhere they find themselves, they can be proud of their identity?
“Are we making good use of all the natural resources the country is endowed with, and if we are, are they being accounted for?
“Is the ordinary citizen benefiting from these resources?
After a big sigh of relief, he finishes by saying: “All these are questions that need to be answered and these are thoughts to be pondered on, may God continue to bless Ghana. Our forefathers have done theirs', as it’s time for us to do ours'.”
