Photo: R. Kelly thanks Joy FM's Multi Track Show
American music superstar, R. Kelly is full of praise and appreciation to Joy FM’s Multi-Track Show for dedicating an entire edition to celebrate him.
Hosted by Paul Ankrah (B’lei), the Multi Track Show, which celebrates music from different genres, decided to host a special edition on Monday night to celebrate and highlight the musical achievements of R. Kelly.
Born, Robert Sylvester Kelly, on January 8, 1967, R. Kelly, is, without a doubt, one of the world’s best singers, songwriters and record producers. He became the first musician to play professional basketball in 1997.
He is known globally for several major hit songs including ‘I Believe I Can Fly’, ‘The World’s Greatest’, ‘Bump N' Grind’, ‘Your Body's Callin’’, ‘Gotham City’, ‘Ignition (Remix)’, ‘If I Could Turn Back the Hands of Time’, ‘I'm a Flirt (Remix)’, and the hip-hopera ‘Trapped in the Closet’.
In 1998, R. Kelly won three Grammy Awards for ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ and his distinctive sound and style has influenced numerous hiphop and contemporary R&B artistes the world over.
In jam-packed hits show on Joy FM on Monday night, that aired from 8pm to 10pm, B’lei took listeners through the history of the R&B star while highlighting some of his memorable interviews.
Obviously, the show wouldn’t have been complete without the intermittent playing of hit songs from R. Kelly’s impressive catalogue. There was never a lack of his good music.
The music star, even though far away in the US, noticed the Multi Track Show’s work and duly thanked the host and producers for their work.
“Thanks for the tribute,” R. Kelly tweeted.
Apart from his humility, a lot of factors make the R&B star a true music gem. For almost three decades, he has written, produced, and remixed songs and albums for many artistes, including Aaliyah’s 1994 debut album ‘Age Ain't Nothing but a Number’.
In 1996, R. Kelly was nominated for a Grammy for writing Michael Jackson's song ‘You Are Not Alone’.
In 2002 and 2004, he released collaboration albums with rapper Jay-Z and has been a guest vocalist for other hip hop artists like Nas, Sean Combs (P. Diddy), and late The Notorious B.I.G.
Despite his great achievements, the award-winning musician has never performed in Ghana.
A comment by JoyNews anchor Israel Laryea that “You should come to Ghana sometime. You’ve got loads of fans here in the motherland,” had R. Kelly favoriting the tweet.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)
