TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
12 hours ago
"A cat who wants to eat a fish must be ready to have his paws wet."By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
12 hours ago
"A cat who wants to eat a fish must be ready to have his paws wet."By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du
Tinny’s Raunchy Video Leaks.
Another day and the saga surrounding Rapper Tinny and his missing duffle bag has taken another turn.
Readers will recall that the entertainment world was rocked last week with news that Rapper Tinny’s car had been broken into and his duffle bag containing personal items had been made away with.
Tinny’s management made an offer of $1500 for the return of the duffle and its contents but to no avail.
The duffle bag was said to contain an external disc with majority if Tinny’s unfinished videos and songs, as well as other personal items and foreign currency.
Interestingly, just when one thought the controversy surrounding the missing items was dying down, a music video and some pictures emerged on social media purportedly from the missing external drive.
A video entitled “Baddest Girl” as well us a few pictures were making rounds on the internet and word quickly got around on social media that they were from the missing bag.
The video, which features YOLO star Fella Makafui, is a dancehall jam with a beach setting and it shows the YOLO star winding and twerking to Tinny’s verses.
The video appears to be a bit raunchy, and in the end, both Tinny and Fella appear to be at least topless and kissing to wrap up the scene.
The pictures and previously unreleased shots that are also purported to be from the missing bag. Details remains sketchy as to the source which leaked the video.
Below is the leaked “Baddest Girl” Video.
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]