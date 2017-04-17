modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Mentally Lazy Chri...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Okyeame Kwame, others honoured at PCP Awards

MyJoyOnline
6 hours ago | General News

The People's Choice Practitioners Awards, organised by Media Men Ghana, last Friday, honoured a number of Ghanaian individuals and groups contributing to the learning and practice of health delivery in Ghana.

The event, graced by his Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, brought together distinguished personalities to the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The maiden edition of the awards, is a national medico-social initiative geared towards celebrating excellence in the health sector.

Prominent among the awardees is renowned heart surgeon and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng who was awarded ‘Legend of the Year’ and musician and Hepatitis B icon, Okyeame Kwame who received the ‘Outstanding Health Ambassador’ honour.

The scheme saw other notable Ghanaian winners in varying disciplines of health which includes Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, DCOP Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim, Dr Mike Agyekum Addo, Dr. Bryite Asamoah, Dr. Ellen Boakye, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Richard Selormey, Sara Nana Yeboah and Ellen Boakye and many others.

The ultimate chief celebrant, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng is the pioneer of Ghana’s first cardiothoracic centre.

He was presented with a 24-karat medal gold medal and a brass bust of him. He was also named after a state of the art first aid centre constituting three ultra-modern Ambulances and a helicopter ambulance.

The ‘Outstanding Health Ambassador’ honour will be one of other numerous laurels for the versatile rapper and philanthropist Okyeame Kwame for his corporate social responsibility through his Hepatitis B initiative which he started in 2009. A month ago, he, for the same reason received the key to the city of Cincinnati.

See full list of awardees below:

CATEGORIES

Social Media Health Advocate

Benson Owusu

Health App

Bisa App

Forces Clinician

Dcop Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim

Health Advocate–Social Event

Despite Group Blood Donation

Pharmacist of the Year

Dr Agyekum Addo

Versatile Clinician

Dr Mrs Gyikua Plange-Rhule

Medical Officer

Dr Tabitha Botchway

Health Advocate–Clinician

Dr. Bryite Asamoah

Specialist Clinician

Dr. Daniel Kwesi Sabbah

Private Practice Clinician

Dr. Edward Mahama

Medical Student

Dr. Ellen Boakye

Herbal Clinician

Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Health Citizen

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite

Locally Produced Drug

EFPAC

Local Pharmaceutical Institution

Ernest Chemist

Health Intern

Faustina Awuni Teni

House Officer

Dr. Caleb Otu-Ansah

Physician Assistant

Gloria Cabornu

Health Food Product

Herbalife

Private Health Facility

Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Spa

Pharmaceutical Rep

Kwesi Pratt Yamoah

Certified Registered Anesthetist

Samuel Assibi Akparibo

Health Advocate–Media Program

Vodafone Healthline

Associate Clinician – Allied Sciences

Naana Debrah

Health Ambassador

Okyeame Kwame

Unparalleled Rural Health Facility

Pediatorkope Hospital

Health Advocate–Pharmaceutical

PFIZER

Legend of the Year

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Herbal Health product

Pure Noni Juice

PCP Clinician Leadership Award

Richard Selormey

Most Urbanised health Facility

Ridge Hospital

Associate Clinician – Ward

Sara Nana Yeboah

Health Management Team

Tamale Teaching Hospital

Most Prescribed Foreign Drug

Tot'hema

Longest running Media health event

TV3 Blood Donation Exercise

Health Advocate–Media Institution

UTV

Philanthropic and health Support Institution

Vodafone Ghana

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia

2 hours ago

We have arrested falling cedi – Bawumia

3 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Men...

quot-img-1“To get out of a dream, just one eye. (Pour sortir d'un rêve, - Suffit d'un seul œil.)”

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1
body-container-line