Okyeame Kwame, others honoured at PCP Awards
The People's Choice Practitioners Awards, organised by Media Men Ghana, last Friday, honoured a number of Ghanaian individuals and groups contributing to the learning and practice of health delivery in Ghana.
The event, graced by his Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, brought together distinguished personalities to the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.
The maiden edition of the awards, is a national medico-social initiative geared towards celebrating excellence in the health sector.
Prominent among the awardees is renowned heart surgeon and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng who was awarded ‘Legend of the Year’ and musician and Hepatitis B icon, Okyeame Kwame who received the ‘Outstanding Health Ambassador’ honour.
The scheme saw other notable Ghanaian winners in varying disciplines of health which includes Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, DCOP Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim, Dr Mike Agyekum Addo, Dr. Bryite Asamoah, Dr. Ellen Boakye, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Richard Selormey, Sara Nana Yeboah and Ellen Boakye and many others.
The ultimate chief celebrant, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng is the pioneer of Ghana’s first cardiothoracic centre.
He was presented with a 24-karat medal gold medal and a brass bust of him. He was also named after a state of the art first aid centre constituting three ultra-modern Ambulances and a helicopter ambulance.
The ‘Outstanding Health Ambassador’ honour will be one of other numerous laurels for the versatile rapper and philanthropist Okyeame Kwame for his corporate social responsibility through his Hepatitis B initiative which he started in 2009. A month ago, he, for the same reason received the key to the city of Cincinnati.
See full list of awardees below:
CATEGORIES
Social Media Health Advocate
Benson Owusu
Health App
Bisa App
Forces Clinician
Dcop Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim
Health Advocate–Social Event
Despite Group Blood Donation
Pharmacist of the Year
Dr Agyekum Addo
Versatile Clinician
Dr Mrs Gyikua Plange-Rhule
Medical Officer
Dr Tabitha Botchway
Health Advocate–Clinician
Dr. Bryite Asamoah
Specialist Clinician
Dr. Daniel Kwesi Sabbah
Private Practice Clinician
Dr. Edward Mahama
Medical Student
Dr. Ellen Boakye
Herbal Clinician
Dr. Kwaku Oteng
Health Citizen
Dr. Osei Kwame Despite
Locally Produced Drug
EFPAC
Local Pharmaceutical Institution
Ernest Chemist
Health Intern
Faustina Awuni Teni
House Officer
Dr. Caleb Otu-Ansah
Physician Assistant
Gloria Cabornu
Health Food Product
Herbalife
Private Health Facility
Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Spa
Pharmaceutical Rep
Kwesi Pratt Yamoah
Certified Registered Anesthetist
Samuel Assibi Akparibo
Health Advocate–Media Program
Vodafone Healthline
Associate Clinician – Allied Sciences
Naana Debrah
Health Ambassador
Okyeame Kwame
Unparalleled Rural Health Facility
Pediatorkope Hospital
Health Advocate–Pharmaceutical
PFIZER
Legend of the Year
Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
Herbal Health product
Pure Noni Juice
PCP Clinician Leadership Award
Richard Selormey
Most Urbanised health Facility
Ridge Hospital
Associate Clinician – Ward
Sara Nana Yeboah
Health Management Team
Tamale Teaching Hospital
Most Prescribed Foreign Drug
Tot'hema
Longest running Media health event
TV3 Blood Donation Exercise
Health Advocate–Media Institution
UTV
Philanthropic and health Support Institution
Vodafone Ghana
