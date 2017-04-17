TOP STORIES
Photos: Akufo-Addo and wife celebrate 20yrs of marriage
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo last Thursday marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a party.
The anniversary celebration brought together family and friends of the first couple.
Prominent among the guests were Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia. Former President John Agyekum Kufuor was also in attendance.
There were performances from Amakye Dede and Kwabena Kwabena.
See photos below:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
