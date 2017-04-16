modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Mentally Lazy Chri...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Easter Jam with Kwabena Kwabena and Kofi Kinaata in London

Modern Ghana
13 hours ago | General News

Ghanaian International Event Company, Akwaaba UK (The Akwaaba Group), organized a concert for Ghanaian musicians Kwabena Kwabena and Kofi Kinaata dubbed “Easter Jam with Kwabena Kwabena and Kofi Kinaata” on Saturday 15th April 2017 at the Royal Regency in London. It was all and excitement! Attached are pictures from their arrival in London and the event.

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo

16 April 2017

Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares

13 hours ago

Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R

19 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Men...

quot-img-1I cannot judge the ways of People, but at least I can judge their act

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line