TOP STORIES
We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo
16 April 2017
Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares
13 hours ago
Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R
19 hours ago
To read a newspaper is to refrain from reading something worthwhile. The first discipline of education must therefore be to refuse resolutely to feed the mind with canned chatter.By: roylexi.com
Photos: Show Time Dancers thrill patrons at Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen
It a festival of thrills and exciting performances as the Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen gets underway at the Accra Community Centre, Sunday.
Legendary entertainers, Show Time Dancers, have been putting smiles on the faces of thousands of underprivileged in society with their breath-taking acrobatic performances.
Hundreds of participants from all parts of the capital are expected to throng the Accra Community Centre for the lavish ceremony that is currently in full swing.
Staff of Multimedia Group have been serving hot meals, while health officials provide free medical screening and counselling for the vulnerable in society to mark the 2017 edition of the annual event.
The Easter Soup Kitchen is one of Joy FM's corporate social responsibility events that has been running for over a decade.
Watch photos of the Show Time Dancers in performance below.
Story by Ghana myjoyonline;David Andoh/ [email protected]
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]