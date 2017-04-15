TOP STORIES
We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo
16 April 2017
Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares
13 hours ago
Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R
19 hours ago
the heart is like porous reservoir rock, we need meditation and prayer to trap the word of God in it.By: Daniel R L Ocran
Billboards must have insurance - A-Plus leads protest
Musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus Saturday led a protest to seek justice for a university student who has been left paralyzed after a billboard fell on him.
Patrick Yeboah, a 28-year-old level 200 student of Zenith University College, has been unable to walk since the incident a year ago.
The group is unhappy about the lack of support for the victim, who it says, has been left to struggle with life-challenging injuries.
According to A Plus, he was contacted by some students of the university to assist them to raise awareness because the said billboard has fallen three times.
"The first time it fell on Mr Yeboah, fortunately, the two other times it didn't fall on anybody. We are creating awareness for billboards in the country to have some form of insurance.
"This boy must be the responsibility of whoever was supposed to ensure that all these billboards in Accra are not falling on people and injuring them," he told Joy News.
A Plus said they are calling on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), government and National Insurance Commission (NIC) to ensure that people are safe walking in town.
He added that they are laying the blame of Mr Yeboah's situation squarely on the inability of the aforementioned failure to act.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]