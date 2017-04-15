TOP STORIES
I Would Like To Collaborate With Mr Eazi – Unyce Music
Super talented singer, Unyce Music, is indeed taking her music to a whole new level this 2017.
Unyce music who is currently on a radio tour in Takoradi disclosed in an interview With Yao Mawutor Fianu, on Paragon FM, that the artiste she would like to collaborate with is Mr Eazi.
She emphatically stated that; “I would like to collaborate with Mr Eazi because he is an exceptional talent who does quality music and gradually rose to the top in both the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industry. It’s will be a dream come true to have him on a song”
Unyce music is currently promoting her new single “Nobody Else” which is trending on various music portals in Ghana.
