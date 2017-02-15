Top Model Victoria Michaels Parties With Fans On Vals Day

Burger and Relish inside A&C mall East legion was the place to be on Val's day as top award winning model Victoria Michaels entreated her fans to a superb dinner party. The blissful night began with a lovely photoshoot between the model and her fans on arrival which was then followed by a nice dinner treat as they interact to know more about themselves, where the fans also had the opportunity to ask questions as well as suggestions to build the best and stronger "VM_NATION" as their known. The event organise by fastest growing event and magazine fame EVENTGUIDE and same company to organise Ghana Event Awards this year.

Super acoustic performances from Kusheny and Babumma gave a really charged atmosphere as fans present could no longer hold the fun but with clapping and singing along they showed their excitement. The event was also attend by world’s fame blogger Yemi Baba and Cypress Gh

To top it all, the Melcom brand ambassador Victoria Michaels and Ceo of Eventguide Kelvin Kenneth presented them with gift as another way appreciating their presence and support given to her (Some fans came from other regions ).

A memorable night indeed as there were lots of merry after which manager and C.E.O of Burger and relish Sean as well as C.E.O of EVENTGUIDE Kelvin Kenneth gave their respective closing remarks and also thanked all that were present to make the event a successful one.

