I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 15 February 2017 17:29 CET

We aren’t racist – Grammys

By BBC

Even Adele was shocked when she beat Beyonce in the best album category at the Grammys.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said as she (accidentally) broke it in two.

Of course, she did accept it in the end; despite protesting that Beyonce was the more deserving winner.

But the issue reignited claims the Grammys are racist – consistently overlooking black artists in favour of the white singers they inspire.

In the last 10 years, only one black musician has won the coveted album of the year award: Herbie Hancock, whose 2008 album, River, was a collection of covers of songs by the white folk singer, Joni Mitchell.

Things looked better the decade before that, when Outkast, Lauryn Hill and Indian-American artist Norah Jones all took home the trophy.

So does the Grammys have an issue with race? Not according to their president, Neil Portnow.

“I don’t think there’s a race problem at all,” he told Pitchfork, following Sunday’s ceremony.

“Remember, this is a peer-voted award. So when we say the Grammys, it’s not a corporate entity – it’s the 14,000 members of the Academy.

“We stand 100% behind the process: It’s a democratic vote by majority. So somebody could either receive or not receive a Grammy based on one vote. It could be that tight.”

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

"War limits the deads. It limits them to the cemetery ... (La guerre limite les morts. - Les limite au cimetière...)”
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img