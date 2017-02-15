Nanky Just Made Enemies For Himself With Kofi Kinaata's #Confession

Lead singer of UG360 music group, Nanky has covered Kofi Kinaata's #Confession single. While Kofi's own is the guys favorite, Nanky's version of the song will just bring nothing but enemies to him

However, according to Nanky, he sees nothing wrong with the choice of lyrics he used in the song/cover because to him, he was just saving the girls from the hands of "guy guy" boys.

In the song Nanky talks about how some guys of today will fake their real hustle life to that of Kanye West, just to win a lady on bed.

The song will officially be out few days from now and with what we heard, Nanky should get ready to explain himself on various platforms.

To him, this version of Kofi Kinaata's Confession will be the ladies favorite but most guys I know will not be happy about it. I mean guys who brag to our ladies of owning what is really not theirs. Nanky stated

Who can blame such guys when what some ladies want to hear is luxurious cars, money, mansions; expensive lifestyle..

We can't wait for Nanky's version of Kofi Kinaata's Confession..