General News | 15 February 2017 15:49 CET

Kojo Pecules Drops Two Singles

By Daily Guide
Kojo Pecule
Kojo Pecule

Prince Godwin Ackon, known also as Kojo Pecules, will release two singles titled 'My Time' and 'Nimpa' next week ahead of his main album launch in June this year.

The hiplife artiste is expected to take the music industry by storm with the release of his two singles.

According to his management team, Kojo Pecules has strived hard to reach the final stage of the album and “is very proud to release the original copies by the end of June.”

The team said the yet-to-be released album is made up of educative songs, and almost all the songs have danceable beats. It has distinctive features in terms of arrangement, beat and style.

Kojo Pecules in a chat with BEATWAVES expressed his happiness to work with local Ghanaian artistes if he is given the opportunity.

“There are a few icons I am looking at working with. I have been in touch with a few of them who have expressed interest in doing collaborations with me,” he added.

