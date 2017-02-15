Photos: Stonebwoy Shoots More Music Videos In South Africa

Stonebwoy is busy on set in South Africa shooting an official music video for one of his latest songs titled "Migraine", produced by Beatz Dakay on the Migraine Riddim.

In line with Stonebwoy's activities in South Africa, he's granted some radio and TV interviews too. He's granted live appearances on Metro FM, Trace TV and ETV already; his Manager, Sidi Mohammed, hints of the superstar granting more media slots into the weekend.

Stonebwoy on Valentine's Day - February 14 - dropped a new video "One Thing" featuring silky voice singer Damaris; barely 24 hours after release the video is trending on social media channels and on TV Screens.

