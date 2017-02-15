I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Photo News | 15 February 2017 15:19 CET

Photos: Stonebwoy Shoots More Music Videos In South Africa

By Elorm Beenie

Stonebwoy is busy on set in South Africa shooting an official music video for one of his latest songs titled "Migraine", produced by Beatz Dakay on the Migraine Riddim.

In line with Stonebwoy's activities in South Africa, he's granted some radio and TV interviews too. He's granted live appearances on Metro FM, Trace TV and ETV already; his Manager, Sidi Mohammed, hints of the superstar granting more media slots into the weekend.

Stonebwoy on Valentine's Day - February 14 - dropped a new video "One Thing" featuring silky voice singer Damaris; barely 24 hours after release the video is trending on social media channels and on TV Screens.

Below are some exclusive images from the video shoot.


Img 0393


Img 0395


Img 0396


Img 0397


Img 0399

