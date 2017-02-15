I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 15 February 2017 15:49 CET

Song Premiere: Pryse - Love You Better (Produced By Ckay)

By Purple Drums

​Nigeria's leading hip-hop diva Pryse releases a new single titled "Love U Better", produced by Chocolate City's Ckay.

The latest offering from the ICON rapper, arrives ahead of her anticipated single "Her Excellency"; after the massive success of Eva Alordiah assisted "Queen Kong" and Koker aided "U Name It".

Pryse is gearing up to premiere the visual for "Love U Better", and the team at International Connection Music Group is working tirelessly to ensure that 2017 is explosive for the femcee and the imprint.

Listen, download, share and enjoy!
"LOVE YOU BETTER" ON MYNOTJUSTOK - Listen to Pryse - Love You Better (Prod by Ckay) on Mynotjustok

"LOVE YOU BETTER (LYRICAL VIDEO)" - Pryse Love You Better {Prod by Ckay} LYRICAL VIDEO

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

THE EARTH ON WHICH WE ARE LIVING IS NOT INHERITED FROM OUR FOREFATHERS BUT WE HAVE RATHER BORROWED IT FROM OUR FUTURE CHILDREN.
By: F
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img