Song Premiere: Pryse - Love You Better (Produced By Ckay)

​Nigeria's leading hip-hop diva Pryse releases a new single titled "Love U Better", produced by Chocolate City's Ckay.

The latest offering from the ICON rapper, arrives ahead of her anticipated single "Her Excellency"; after the massive success of Eva Alordiah assisted "Queen Kong" and Koker aided "U Name It".

Pryse is gearing up to premiere the visual for "Love U Better", and the team at International Connection Music Group is working tirelessly to ensure that 2017 is explosive for the femcee and the imprint.

Listen, download, share and enjoy!

"LOVE YOU BETTER" ON MYNOTJUSTOK - Listen to Pryse - Love You Better (Prod by Ckay) on Mynotjustok

"LOVE YOU BETTER (LYRICAL VIDEO)" - Pryse Love You Better {Prod by Ckay} LYRICAL VIDEO