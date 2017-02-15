Video + Audio Premiere : Amaikah X Flavour - Ikud (Dir Avalonokpe)

Astounding delectable and sultry singer, Amaikah aka song goddess staged an inescapable comeback with this smashing new tune and a video “IKUD” (Tortoise) featuring Africa’s finest live singer, Mr Flavour N’abania.

The talented Akwa- Ibom born songstress, Amaikah did had some amazing success story having taped the soundtrack of the award winning Nollywood series “Lekki Wives” and Moonlight tales amongst many. She has been tipped as the next big female to do great and exceptional exploit from Nigeria with her enigmatic stage craftsmanship and sonorous voice after the export of Yemi Alade.

The song IKUD by Amaikah featuring Flavour is a melodious Afro-life tune infused with a folk chorus and complemented with the touching audible bars of the very creative and award-winning Guitarist “Fiokee” @fiokee.

IKUD is mixed and mastered by @one_pluselijah while its video was shoot and directed by @AvalonOkpe for your delighting.

Happy viewing!!!

You can follow @officialamaikah on Instagram and twitter.

VIDEO ON YOUTUBE

AMAIKAH IKUD Feat FLAVOUR Official video