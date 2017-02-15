I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 15 February 2017 11:48 CET

I Will Marry In 2017 – Yvonne Nelson

Source: abusuafmonline.com
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she will tie the knot this year.

Speaking to BBC’s Veronique Edwards, the 31-year-old said, “This year, I’ll be getting married this year.”

The “If Tomorrow Never Comes” actress, however, did not give out many details about her wedding plans or her fiancé.

Miss Nelson also talked about her career, dumsor, charity and revealed the touch on the relationship between herself and her mother.

Yvonne Nelson lost her dad in January 2017. Yvonne revealed that she has snapped only two photos with her father and the last one was taken on January 6, 2017.

The actress and producer expressed how she longed to share some quality alone time with her father just like old days in her Instagram post.

Comments:
This article has 2 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Preparation is the thief of anxiety.
By: B. F. Willis, I
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img