New Music: Love Is By Tosin Oyelakin | Produced By Manuz
"Love Is" by Tosin Oyelakin is a ballad of haunting tunes which talks about what love truly is.
Thinking about the concept of love is mind boggling... it's the strongest emotion yet it transcends emotionality. It takes actions and words combined to make it valid.
The song was inspired by how something so small, yet so powerful can change anyone's perspective, disposition, decision, inspire creativity and as a matter of fact, change the world!
Love Is was written and produced by the music maestro, ManuzMx.
DOWNLOAD
Download link: http://bit.ly/LoveIsByTosinOyelakin
LYRICS
It's stronger than anything
it's never unsure
The greatest high you could ever get
Is to love and be loved
It's a superhuman feeling
But it's not just a feeling
The foundation of everything
Life and hope
Love is beauty
Love is light
Keeping out darkness and the fear
Love is kindness
Love is faith
Keeping out darkness and the fear
Not only today
But for always
Show someone that you care
Love is beauty
Love is light
Keeping out darkness and the fear
Love is kindness
Love is faith
Keeping out darkness and the fear
So, show somebody what it means to be loved.