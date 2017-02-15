New Music: Love Is By Tosin Oyelakin | Produced By Manuz

"Love Is" by Tosin Oyelakin is a ballad of haunting tunes which talks about what love truly is.

Thinking about the concept of love is mind boggling... it's the strongest emotion yet it transcends emotionality. It takes actions and words combined to make it valid.

The song was inspired by how something so small, yet so powerful can change anyone's perspective, disposition, decision, inspire creativity and as a matter of fact, change the world!

Love Is was written and produced by the music maestro, ManuzMx.

DOWNLOAD

Download link: http://bit.ly/LoveIsByTosinOyelakin

LYRICS

It's stronger than anything

it's never unsure

The greatest high you could ever get

Is to love and be loved

It's a superhuman feeling

But it's not just a feeling

The foundation of everything

Life and hope

Love is beauty

Love is light

Keeping out darkness and the fear

Love is kindness

Love is faith

Keeping out darkness and the fear

Not only today

But for always

Show someone that you care

Love is beauty

Love is light

Keeping out darkness and the fear

Love is kindness

Love is faith

Keeping out darkness and the fear

So, show somebody what it means to be loved.