15 February 2017

We Don’t Know How To Manage Tourists In Ghana – Abeiku Santana

Source: Ghanacreativearts.com
Popular radio presenter and host of Okay Fm’s Ofie Kwanso, Abeiku Santana, has bemoaned at how Ghanaians manage tourists who visit the country – by emphasizing that Ghanaians don’t know how to manage tourists.

Speaking to a section of the media about tourism, he said that people in the tourism world need to be proactive on how they manage tourists (foreigners) when they come into the country.

According to him, many people in the tourism world in Ghana enjoy tourism by default.

“We don’t have visitors profile to know how Americans, Europeans, Asians, etc. are and also the fact that we dealing with different countries diferent cultures” he said.

Giving an example, the Tourism Ambassador said that when a tourist comes to your country, transportation is key – if not, they will not be moving from one place to the other – which is actually the essence of tourism.

“When the tourist comes to the country they sometimes don’t know how to get the cars – transportation, and some of them end up struggling with us (Ghanaians) in getting the ‘trotro’ and taxi. We should be more proactive and learn more about it” he urged.

The ambassador who doubles as CEO of Kaya Tours, in a seperate chat with Nii Attractive (Mustapha Inusah) ended by saying his company, Kaya Tours, do try as much as possible to let tourists enjoy their stay in Ghana.





