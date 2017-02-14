I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
14 February 2017

Nii Arday Clegg Quits Starr FM

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Nii Arday Clegg
Nii Arday Clegg

Morning Starr host Nii Arday Clegg has moved on from his responsibilities at Starr FM.

The articulate lawyer brought his duties at the station to a close on Monday, February 13, 2017. Airwaves Capo, as Nii is popularly called by his listeners, took over the Morning Starr from Kafui Dey in September 2015.

He has since steered affairs of the morning show with his captivating and in-depth knowledge on law and finance.

The Harvard-trained lawyer also became known for his trademark hard-hitting questions and engaging interviews.

Management of Starr FM in a statement extended its best wishes to the lawyer-cum-broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Francis Abban, formerly of Joy FM, has taken over as new host of the show.

