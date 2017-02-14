I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Photo News | 14 February 2017 17:32 CET

Photos: Kenyan Couple Celebration Of Valentine In A Beautiful Flower Garden Accepted Worldwide

By www.BravoAfrica.Org

A Kenya couple gave a true definition of the 2017 Valentine celebration with amazing photos.

This year's Velentine saw the couple, comedian Eric Omondi and his beloved Chantal Juliet Grazioli in a classic garden where they were taking lovely and romantic photos together in the midst beautiful flowers.

The photos of the couple were so much adorable to the extent that social media users goes gaga.

The 2017 Valentine will surely go down into history as one of the best if not the best in our generation, thanks to the effort of this Kenyan couple.

See the Valentine Couple photos and you will not be the same

Kudos

