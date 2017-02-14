Keche Urges Fans To “Show Something” To Their Love Ones In Their New Single And Video

The “Diabetes” hit makers Keche popularly known as the skill team has release their first single in the year 2017.

The song is released with visuals. The was song produced by Maxta Garzy and video directed by Snares films.

watch the video below



Song link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/HwQjm-U8ECQ

Facebook: KECHE

Instagram & Twitter: @kechegh