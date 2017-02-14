Audio Report | 14 February 2017 13:53 CET
Keche Urges Fans To “Show Something” To Their Love Ones In Their New Single And Video
The “Diabetes” hit makers Keche popularly known as the skill team has release their first single in the year 2017.
The song is released with visuals. The was song produced by Maxta Garzy and video directed by Snares films.
watch the video below
Song link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/HwQjm-U8ECQ
Facebook: KECHE
Instagram & Twitter: @kechegh
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].