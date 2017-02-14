WEFI Offers Val’s Day Advice

Women Empowerment Foundation International (WEFI) has made a passionate appeal, especially to the youth, to shun promiscuity as Valentine's Day is celebrated.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an annual holiday celebrated on February 14.

It originated as a Western Christian liturgical feast day honouring one or more early saints named Valentinus, and is recognised as a significant cultural and commercial celebration in many regions around the world, although it is not a public holiday in any country.

However, in contemporary times, Valentine's Day has come to be associated with promiscuity, particularly among the youth, but WEFI Executive Secretary Naomi Opoku Agyemang is urging the public to observe the day in moderation.

“This is a day of showing love not a day of having sex, love is deeper and it goes beyond having sex,” she cautioned, adding, “ WEFI wishes every woman a happy Valentine's Day of which we have noted it as a day of showing love. Love can be expressed in many forms.”

She said for instance, “Sharing the good things you have with others, helping the depressed feel that there is hope through words of encouragement and others is the right way to go.”

“Many people think it is an occasion worth celebrating. In United States and other places around the world, candy, flowers and gifts are exchanged between loved ones. So to the youth out there especially the young ladies, they shouldn't indulge in indiscriminate sexual acts in the name of celebrating Valentine's Day,” Mrs Opoku Agyemang reiterated.

“Sex is just a fraction of showing love and it comes in when married couple decides to show love in that regard. Indiscriminate sex brings about unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, etc. WEFI cares about women, young ladies and girls so we want them to keep themselves more importantly the young ladies; they have to keep themselves decent on that day,” she underscored.