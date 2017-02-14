Becca To Thrill Fans @ Joy Prime Valentine Night Out

Joy Prime will tonight host an event dubbed 'Joy Prime Valentine Night Out' to entertain lovers at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

As has been the ritual over the years, the 'Joy Prime Valentine Night Out' brings together singles and lovebirds under one roof to celebrate love while enjoying the best of comedy and music from some of the biggest artistes.

Patrons at the event are to be treated to the chef's special buffet of delicious dishes, love renewal for couples, blind dates for singles and amazing gifts for everyone.

The organisers of the event have promised that the night is sure to trigger fond memories of lovers and leave couples with impacting moments that will stay on their minds for years to come.

The event which kicks off at 5:00pm will be hosted by your favourite Lexis Bill of Joy FM and Hitz FM presenters.

Last year's event witnessed impressive performances from highlife great AB Crentsil, bubbly singer Efya and comedy from DKB.

This year, Becca has been invited by the organisers to perform at the event.

Known for her enthralling performances, Becca, born Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, is one of Ghana's best female singers, songwriters and performers.

Her debut studio album, 'Sugar' which was released in 2007 earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

The album's lead single, 'You Lied to Me', won Record of The Year at the awards show.

Her second album, 'Time 4 Me', released on 16 May, 2013, featured guest appearances from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic and Akwaboah.

Apart from Becca, the 'Joy Prime Valentine Night' will also feature hilarious comedy from DKB.

Tickets are going for standard couple – GH¢300, VIP couple – GH¢400 and single GHc¢70.

Tickets can be purchased at Joy FM and Multi TV in Kokomlemle and at the Alisa Hotel. For bulk delivery, interested persons can call 0244 340 421.