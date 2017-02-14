Beyonce Shows Off Baby Bump At 2017 Grammys

The 'Formation' singer surprised her fans earlier this month when she announced she is expecting twins with husband Jay-Z.

In a highly-anticipated performance at the 2017 Grammys, Beyonce took to the stage to sing 'Mother's Pride', revealing her burgeoning bump in public for the first time on Sunday.

Wearing a gold sparkling gown which features sheer detailing, the stars figure was on full display.

Wearing an elaborate gold head dress, the star put on an ethereal performance with a number of dancers in flowing gowns dancing around her surrounded by flowers.

The performance also featured video footage of Beyonce with her bare bump on display being draped in fabric as more women appeared around her.

At the end of the song, the star grinned and blew a lot of kisses to her husband and five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who was sat in the audience cheering her on.

Beyonce lead the nominations with nine nods, but missed out on the Best Pop Solo Performance Award which went to Adele. She was also beaten by The Beatles in the Best Music Film category.

However, during the live broadcast, she won the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Lemonade'.

She switched her big headdress for a veil which matched her dress as she took to the stage to collect it.

Pulling a card out to read, Beyonce seemed a little breathless as she spoke about her inspiration for the album, saying the album existed to confront difficult issues

She said, “Thank you to my beautiful daughter, my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support.

We all experience pain and loss and my intention was to give those people a voice.

I thank God for my family… it's important to show images to my children that show their inner beauty.

I think it's vital that we learn from the past.”

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram on February 1, Beyonce posed in a berry coloured bra and a pair of pale blue frilly knickers while kneeling on an elaborate display of roses with a sheer veil over her head.

As she looked directly into the camera, the singer cradled her already visible bump.

She captioned it, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

