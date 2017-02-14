George Quaye Rejected My Cash -DKB

Ghanaian comedian DKB has added his voice to the bribery allegations involving George Quaye, Head of Communications at Charterhouse, and some music industry stakeholders.

He has described as lies claims that George Quaye has been demanding bribe from stakeholders in the music industry to get awards at the Ghana Music Awards.

According to him, he had on a number of occasions chased George Quaye with money to appreciate him for deals he got through him. However, he said on all those occasions, George rejected his offers.

He said claims that George Quaye has been demanding money from musicians could not be possible.

“George Quaye on so many occasions has refused my appreciation or commission for getting me a gig at Charterhouse. Everytime he gets me a show at Charterhouse I try to show appreciation by taking a percentage of the money I get for him but he never accepts it. I tried sending mobile money but he refused it. I tried to see him, he didn't take it. All he tells me is he is only helping a course. He is only helping the creative arts industry. He never takes money. I'm even surprised,” DKB told NEWS-ONE on Sunday.

DKB's reaction follows earlier allegations by Kwesi Aboagye, an entertainment host on Peace FM, that George Quaye actually requests for and accepts bribes. Also, Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona, leader of the Alabaster Box, alleged on Facebook that Gorge Quaye tried to take a kick-back from the group for a job they did for the company. But, George Quaye responded, saying he couldn't remember the incident.

DKB described the allegations as lies without evidence.

“I don't know but I think those allegations are lies. Those are baseless lies that don't have backing, because for me I have a solid backing that I have never done or sent any mobile money to George before because he refuses it,” he explained.

George was the first to recently allege on The Pundits Show on GHone TV that he gets bribery offers from some gospel artistes to help them win awards at the Ghana Music Awards.

But, he quickly made a U-turn to offer an apology to the gospel music community for his comments, admitting that he was “wrong.”

He has since received a lot of bashing from Ghana's gospel music supporters, musicians and general public.

But it didn't end there, as the accuser became the one being accused. Charterhouse Ghana last week at a press briefing apologised for George Quaye's bribery claims made against gospel artistes in the country and issued a disclaimer on the unfortunate pronouncements, insisting that George's comments were not the views of the VGMA board which he speaks for.

According to Theresa Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, Quaye Quaye was not authorised by the board, neither did he act in the capacity as a spokesperson of the board on the matter.

As a result, she said George Quaye will henceforth not speak on behalf of the VGMA board, but still remains a staff of Charterhouse Ghana.

