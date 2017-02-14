Don Moen to headline Ghana @60 Gospel Concert

Celebrated international gospel musician, Don Moen will headline a mega gospel concert to mark Ghana’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The multiple award winning musician, behind several renowned hit songs, including ‘God Will Make a Way’, will perform at the International Gospel Concert on March 6.

The full complement of artistes for the concert and venue are yet to be announced by the Ghana @60 Planning Committee.

This will not be Don Moen’s first visit to Ghana. He has graced several shows in the country including a two day concert in December 2009 at the Independence Square and the Accra International Conference Centre respectively.

He was in Ghana in 2013 to be a part the Zoe Conference organised by the Charismatic Worship Centre (CWC) and a special performance at the at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (C.E.M) in 2015.

The International Gospel Concert is part of several entertainment activities planned for Ghana independence anniversary celebrations.

Other activities lined up for the Ghana @60 celebration include ‘Celebrating Ghana Music 60 Years On With MUSIGA from March 10-12 at the Independence Square.

There will be a Jubilee Culture/Arts Festival in all the regions, a 60 Sounds of Ghana on November 1. The CD captures authentic Ghana music through the years.

There will also be a MUSIGA (Musicians Union of Ghana) International Music Concert on December 24.

Profile of Don Moen

Born Donald James "Don" Moen on June 29, 1950, Don Moen is known as one of the world’s best singer-songwriters, pastors, and producer of Christian worship music.

He produced 11 volumes for the Hosanna! Music series of worship albums. His first album under his own name, Worship with Don Moen, was released in 1992. His music has total global sales of over five million units.

Moen worked for Integrity Media for over 20 years, serving as creative director and president of Integrity Music, president of Integrity Label Group, and an executive producer of Integrity Music albums.

He left Integrity Media in December 2007 to start a new initiative, The Don Moen Company. The Don Moen Company acquired MediaComplete, the church software company that created MediaShout. Moen became a radio host for Don Moen & Friends in 2009. Moen received a Dove Award for his work on the musical God with Us in addition to amassing nine nominations for his songs.

Moen is a prolific songwriter, having worked with Claire Cloninger, Paul Overstreet, Martin J. Nystrom, Randy Rothwell, Ron Kenoly, Bob Fitts, Debbye Graafsma, Paul Baloche, Tom Brooks, among many others.

He has worked with talented musicians, Justo Almario, Carl Albrecht, Abraham Laboriel, Alex Acuna, Paul Jackson, Jr., Lenny LeBlanc and Chris Graham. He was a major catalyst in launching the careers of Paul Baloche, Darlene Zschech, Israel Houghton, and Hillsong United.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )