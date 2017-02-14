Dada Kwabena Drops Love Song 'Makuma'

Highlife musician, Dada Kwabena brings to us his latest Highlife song titled “Makuma”. The fast budding artists achieved tremendous success last year with all his releases.

He returns this year with another powerful Highlife music featuring Ray Inc, credited for production. The song talks about love as the title implies. The title of the song means “My Heart” recorded on fast tempo beat. Download and share the post.

It the month of love and ‘Makuma’ is surely the trending song for everyone.

Download it below

https://soundcloud.com/user-328030964/dada-kwabena-makuma-ft-ray-inc-prod-by-ray-inc