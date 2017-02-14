I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Audio Report | 14 February 2017 12:44 CET

Dada Kwabena Drops Love Song 'Makuma'

Source: www.FrederickNoamesi.com

Highlife musician, Dada Kwabena brings to us his latest Highlife song titled “Makuma”. The fast budding artists achieved tremendous success last year with all his releases.

He returns this year with another powerful Highlife music featuring Ray Inc, credited for production. The song talks about love as the title implies. The title of the song means “My Heart” recorded on fast tempo beat. Download and share the post.

It the month of love and ‘Makuma’ is surely the trending song for everyone.

Download it below
https://soundcloud.com/user-328030964/dada-kwabena-makuma-ft-ray-inc-prod-by-ray-inc

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

The right Partner should be someone you treat with RECSPECT,HONESTY, LOVING N CARE, and share all THINGS with and should treat you the same as well.
By: akoaso, hh .german
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img