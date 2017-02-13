Coming Soon!!: Gh High School Carnival

Get ready for the extraordinary maiden edition of GH High School Carnival coming very soon into your schools, powered by Baby Editor Production. Are you good in dancing, singing, deejaying, comedy, rapping, fashion, emcee? Then rush to register now to represent your school.

According to organizers, this initiative is to support and promote high school students to showcase their talents to the world.

“GH High School Carnival is a promotional, entertaining and educative carnival for our brands to help build and support maximize student potential in the talent they have, and also use the platform to educate the students on some basis of career building and societal issues”, said a member of the organizers.

Again, she said’ “Natural talents and endowments seem easy and normal to people with them and are easy to suppress to focus on studying, which is considered a more serious endeavor. For added success in life, one has to identify the activities about which they’re most passionate along with which activities they are talented. It takes a level of courage to adopt the thinking and behavior that can give life to the natural endowments in one’s work-life. To optimally utilize a natural talent, one has to identify obstacles to optimal performance, reward and satisfaction. One should avoid doing the same things many times over if he’s not realizing desired results. Cultivating a positive attitude and confidence in the capacity to succeed, and not always blaming others for failure, is helpful too.”

For registration and any information, kindly email them on [email protected] and call them on these following numbers; 0543351122 / 0541619761 / 0545123545

Make your dreams come into reality!!