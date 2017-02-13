Voncujovi, The Magician To Stun Audience At MMC Live

Global Media Alliance’s MMC Live concert has always offered Ghanaians the opportunity to exhibit great talents, as well as appreciate and enjoy more than one segment of entertainment – Music, Magic and Comedy.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday February 18, at Alliance Française in Accra, the 2nd edition of MMC Live will be an evening of great performances by popular showbiz stars such as Kofi Kinaata, DKB, Khemikal, Voncujovi (The Magician), Lexis and Jacinta amongst others.

An interview with Christopher Voncujovi, revealed that Ghanaians pay more attention to just one or two segments of entertainment which could discourage talents from the others.

“I stand to support every initiative that seeks to promote Ghanaian talents. It’s time to bring to light talents from the other areas of entertainment. Focusing on just one or two will only overshadow and intimidate other great talents”, he said.

He added that programs such as MMC Live should be supported to continue to inspire great talents in the country.

Sharing his experience as a great magician, Voncujovi (as popularly called), said he started his career as a teacher after which he travelled to India to study Oriental Philosophy and became a Hindu related Sanyansi (Monk).

“I was later made the Regional Priest of Bangkok Region covering Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, including Thailand, but left the Monkhood after four (4) years to go back to my childhood fascination of becoming a great magician”, he added.

With over twenty years in the field of magic, Voncujovi has originated ‘AFRICO HINDU MAGIC’- a combination of African, Indian and Western styles of magic, which includes the fakir style of magic, fire eating, magic with animals, playing card silks, dancing on broken bottles, lifting things with his eyeballs and mind reading among others, of which he has travelled around the world to perform.

Aside magical performances, Christopher made it public that he is also a poet, song writer and a yogi.

The other performers also expressed their excitement about the upcoming event and promised to deliver high-class performances to amuse their fans.