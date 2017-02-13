I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Music News | 13 February 2017 17:29 CET

Check Out Pictures From Bisa Kdei Sold Out Concert In New York City

By Bossu Kule

Once again, Ghana's high life artiste has made another positive impact in the New York City, USA.

Titled BISA KDEI in NYC, the event which took place at STAGE 48, NYC on February 10 2017 was organized by his music label, Black Legendary Music in collaboration with Vibe Africa.

According to patrons at the event and the pictures below, the show was a sold out and a fully packed event with the Apae singer headlining.

Bisa Kdei has been booked for a couple of shows in the States and other countries as part of his World Tour.

He just released the music video for APAE which is gradually becoming everyone's favorite.

Check out some pictures from Bisa Kdei in NYC below..


