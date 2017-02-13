Charterhouse not a serious organisation – Bernard Amankwah

Gospel musician, Rev. Bernard Amankwah says Charterhouse is not a serious organisation for its late response to the bribery comments made by its Public Relations Officer, George Quaye.

In a conversation with Franky5, host of This is Gospel on Hitz FM, he praised Charterhouse for releasing a press statement disassociating themselves from the allegation made by George Quaye.

He was, however, quick to criticise the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) organisers for failing to immediately respond to the allegation.

“Everybody had a perception something was inside (bribery) but for somebody (George Quaye) who was a PR to come out to say this, it was a huge thing that I think that if they were a serious organisation, the next day they should have come out,” he said.

Rev Amankwah also believes Mr Quaye’s comment was a publicity stunt gone bad.

“I believe it was a PR gimmick that they use to hype the awards but this time it didn’t work,” he added.

He concluded that since Mr Quaye no longer speaks for the GMA board, he should come out with the names of those involved since his credibility is at stake.

Mr Quaye had alleged that some gospel musicians bribe Charterhouse for awards. He later retracted the comment and subsequently rendered an apology for the remarks.

Charterhouse organised a press statement to disassociate itself from comments made by Mr Quaye though he has also personally apologised from his comment.

Rev. Bernard Amankwah was part those who called for gospel artistes to boycott this year’s awards.