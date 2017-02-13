Global Media Comedy Show Slated For Feb 18

The Global Media Alliance (GMA) is organising the second edition of the Music, Magic & Comedy (MMC) Live Show at the Alliance Française on February 18.

A statement by the GMA explained that the second edition of the MMC is expected to be a thrilling night featuring DKB, Khemikal, Lexis, Jacinta and Kofi Kinaata.

According to Dennis Bonsu, the Head of Events at GMA in a statement, “This is the company's small way of promoting Ghanaian talents through quality entertainment. There are a lot of great talents originating from this country and this gives us the responsibility as event organisers to promote such talents.”

The statement added, “We organise the MMC Live periodically to create entertainment for Ghanaians, while selling to them talents of their own. This is the second edition of this initiative and we look forward to a bigger audience and a wonderful night full of music, magic and comedy.”

The GMA expressed its commitment to continuously provide quality entertainment for Ghanaians and promote talents through platforms like the MMC Live and other revered events.