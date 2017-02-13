Okyeame Kwame & Wife To Host Couples

Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica Nsiah Appau will host an event dubbed 'Flaunt Your Lover Couples Movie Night' at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall in Accra between 6:00pm and 10:00pm each day.

The two-day event which takes place on February 18 and 19 will see an exclusive movie screening, as well as conversations with patrons regarding marriage, relationships and other topics.

According to Mrs Annica Appau, there will be a cocktail party for couples who will grace the two-day event, give-away hampers from sponsors and photo sessions.

The event, powered by Firm Bridges Communications, is supported by Close Up, Glade, 4syte TV, Hitz FM, TXT Ghana, Beracah Events, Close Up Breeze and Aquimiini.