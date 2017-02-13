Ghana Music Awards Festival Ready To Roll

The organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Charterhouse Limited, last Friday announced that this year's edition of the awards festival will be unveiled at a grand launch on Friday, February 24 in Accra.

The launch will announce and set in motion the many activities of the festival, and will reveal to all why this year's event is themed '60 Years of GH Music…United by Rhythm'.

Also to be revealed at the launch will be the all new exciting prize package for winners at this year's edition of the awards and the expansion of the festival calendar to reach a greater part of the country, as well as nominees' list.

The launch is expected to attract industry professionals, musicians, representatives of government, sponsors, VIPs from the Ghanaian entertainment scene and a cross-section of the Ghanaian entertainment media.

The objectives of the awards are to appreciate musicians who have released work(s) that have generated the most public excitement within a definite period of contention, provide a high level platform to discuss issues pertaining to the development of the industry, provide an international platform through which the Ghanaian music industry can be accessed, as well as reward veteran musicians who have blazed the trail in the music industry.

Started in 2000, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has grown to become the most respected awards scheme and, indeed, one of the most respected on the African continent.

The Chairman of the VGMA Board, Nii Ayitey Hammond, at a press briefing held last Friday hinted that the main awards will be held on April 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AUCC) in Accra.

He added that this year's nominees' jam will also be held in Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region on Saturday, March 18.

He disclosed that a number of other events such as a highlife music night will also be held to celebrate veteran musicians who have held the fort in the last 60 years.

As happened last year, there will be no industry awards. However, after the main event, there will be a celebration concert, headlined by winner of the artiste of the year and other exciting artiste at a venue to be announced later by the organisers.

By George Clifford Owusu