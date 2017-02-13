I seriously need money to make women love me - Actor

Nigerian actor and comedian Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe has been silent for a very long time after he was detained by the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on allegations of drug trafficking, some years ago.

The negative pall on his career has not gone down and his problems were compounded by the fact that he had lost his wife, Monsurat Omidina aka Omoladun Kenkelewu, some years earlier.

Baba Suwe revealed that he would be getting married again.

He said, “It has been hard for me to cope since the death of my wife because I don’t have any woman with me. I really loved and trusted my former wife. But I will marry again, and it may be soon. However, it also has to do with money, because women will not love you if you don’t have money.”

Speaking on the situation of things as regards to the N25m the NDLEA was ordered to pay him, he said, “The NDLEA did not give me any money like the court ruled, and I have forgotten about it. I’m not interested in pursuing any case against them again, as I don’t have money to hire another lawyer.

"The former lawyer (Mr. Bamidele Aturu) who was pursuing the case for me is dead. He really wanted us to see the case to a logical conclusion because I’m not a cocaine pusher. I was really embarrassed and that incident affected my career and health. During the time, people did not call me for movies. However, I just finished working on my own movie."