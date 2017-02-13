Kwaw Hosts Val’s Party

Kwaw Kese is anticipated to put smiles on the faces of inmates at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital as he takes a huge party dubbed 'Love Feast' to the inmates.

This is part of activities to commemorate this year's Val's Day celebration tomorrow.

The kind gesture, among other objectives, is part of the rapper's commitment to giving back to the needy in society.

'Love Feast' is an annual social event held by the rapper. In 2016, he embarked on a similar project when he feted 4,000 inmates of Nsawam Prison on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

This was after he served a one week prison sentence at the Kumasi Prisons, and he vowed to help transform Ghanaian prisons.

Kwaw also donated several items worth GH¢50,000 to the Ho Prisons.

This year, he is taking the social responsibility to Pantang.

Kwaw Kese, born Emmanuel Botchwey, remains one of Ghana relevant musicians. He is well-known for his hit album titled 'Abodam 2007', from which he won five awards at the 2008 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

